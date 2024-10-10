BRICS to boost payments in national currencies — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. BRICS countries are going to expand payments in national currencies and a special infrastructure will facilitate it, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The Russian Finance Ministry in cooperation with the Central Bank is discussing with partners in the association the project of the BRICS-wide financial platform, special clearing infrastructure, and the BRICS reinsurer," the official said. The launch of these projects "will make it possible to broaden the practice of payments in national currencies and reduce costs in mutual trade," Ushakov said.

The Russian presidency in BRICS "paid much attention to making the financial track more active within the BRICS framework" this year, he stressed.