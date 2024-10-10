Dialogue with Taliban in Afghanistan necessary for peace in Central Asia — politician

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Further dialogue with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) currently in power in Afghanistan is essential for maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said during a round table on regional security in Central Asia.

The Federation Council delegation headed by Valentina Matviyenko is on an official visit to Tajikistan from October 9 to October 11.

"It appears important to continue dialogue with the Taliban movement in power [in Afghanistan] in order to maintain peace and stability in Central Asia," Karasin said.

On October 4, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that the policy decision to remove the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations had been made at the highest political level, but the necessary legal procedures still needed to be followed. Earlier, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov announced that Moscow recognizes the willingness of the Taliban to fight Wilayat Khorasan, the most dangerous branch of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) (banned in Russia).

On October 7, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov confirmed to TASS that the Taliban may be removed from the list of banned organizations in the near future.