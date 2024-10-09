Russia, Belarus ensure Union State’s defense — Putin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The defense and security of Russia and Belarus are reliably ensured, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Presenting the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia’s top civil and military order, to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian head of state pointed to the successful creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. He emphasized that the Union State "reliably ensures common defense and security, creates a common economic, legal and humanitarian space."

Putin also pointed to the fact that Lukashenko played an integral role in creating the Union State and "makes a significant contribution to its strengthening and development." "We know you as a consistent and convinced supporter of preserving and expanding close ties throughout the Commonwealth of Independent States. Thanks to your participation, mutually beneficial cooperation is developing within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and now, since Belarus became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we can include this organization as well," the Russian leader told his Belarusian counterpart.