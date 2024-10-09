At least 16 killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. At least 19 people were killed by latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

According to the report, nine people - all members of one family - were killed when an aircraft bomb hit a residential house to the east of Gaza City. Four victims, including one child, were found under the rubble of a house in the Bureij refugee camp. Three more were killed in an air raid on another refugee camp, Nuseirat.

According to WAFA, a total of 41,965 Gaza civilians have been killed and 97,590 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when HAMAS militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.