Beirut port’s administration tries to evacuate cargo amid looming Israeli strikes — head

DOHA, October 9. /TASS/. The administration of the Port of Beirut is working to evacuate cargo from the harbor amid looming Israeli air strikes, the port’s Director General Omar Itani has said.

"We are working to remove goods from the port in preparation for the attack," he said in a comment for Al Arabiya.

He said that Israel "has not yet imposed a blockade" on the port of Beirut.

"Commercial vessels are still arriving at the port, practically as usual," the official added.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.