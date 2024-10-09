Kremlin dismisses reports of Putin holding seven phones calls with Trump after 2021

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has held seven phone calls with Donald Trump since the latter left the US presidential office in January 2021.

"No, this is not true," Peskov told RBC, commenting on the allegations that veteran US journalist Bob Woodward made in his new book.

According to Woodward, Trump and Putin could have held up to seven conversations after Trump’s presidential term expired. However, Trump's Communications Director Steven Cheung has in fact dismissed these allegations. "None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true," he said in a statement.

Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller, in turn, said: "I have not heard that they’re talking." "I’d push back on that," he added.