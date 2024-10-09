Just like Biden, Blinken cancels foreign trips amid hurricane — Department of State

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, just like US President Joe Biden, will cancel his upcoming visits to Germany and Angola due to approaching Hurricane Milton, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller has told reporters.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola in order to oversee preparations for and the response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response and the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast," he said.

According to Miller, Blinken "was planning to join the President in Germany and Angola, but given this postponement now expects to return home to Washington from Laos."

Blinken was scheduled to participate in the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Laos.

Biden was expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East with his Western colleagues later this week. The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and France were supposed to meet in Berlin on October 12, prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates Western military aid to Ukraine. From Berlin, the four leaders were expected to depart to the Ramstein military base where the Group was expected to convene.