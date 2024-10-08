Sixteen submunitions for HIMARS rockets destroyed in Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb experts destroyed 16 submunitions for HIMARS rockets in the borderline Kursk Region in the past day, the ministry’s regional branch said in a statement.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb squads detected and destroyed 16 submunitions for HIMARS rockets in the past day. <...> The ministry’s bomb experts have so far carried out a total of over 100 missions to defuse explosive items. About 720 dangerous items have been destroyed," the statement reads.

The ministry’s branch added that bomb experts inspected the liberated settlements in the Kursk Region every day as part of efforts to ensure civilian security during a counterterrorism operation.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region; civilians are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 21,000 troops and 136 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.