Russia contributes much to China’s energy security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia contributes much to ensuring China’s energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"The Sino-Russian practical cooperation, which is comprehensive in its nature, influences positively the everyday life of our citizens. Russia contributes much to ensuring China’s energy security," he said.

"Thanks to natural gas from the Power of Siberia pipeline the environmental conditions in Chinese megacities is improving," Lavrov noted.

Moreover, Russian agriculture products are becoming increasingly popular with Chinese consumers, the minister said, adding that "they have already become the second-largest item after energy resources" in the list of Russian exports to China. "That said, China has become one of the main suppliers of cars to Russia, with high demand for Chinese equipment and consumer goods persisting," he stressed.