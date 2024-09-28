Russia strongly condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Israel's political assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn another political assassination committed by Israel. This violent act is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East. The Israeli side could not but be aware of this danger, but it did take such a step - the killing of Lebanese citizens - which will almost inevitably trigger a new spate of violence. It bears the full responsibility for the subsequent escalation," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"Once again we are urging Israel to immediately end hostilities. This would make it possible to stop the bloodshed and create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement," the statement reads. "In the current explosive situation, responsible members of the international community must do everything in their powers to prevent the region from plunging into a full-scale armed confrontation".

On September 28, the Israel Defense Forces said Nasrullah was eliminated in an Israeli air strike that hit the southern suburbs of Beirut. The strike took place on Friday as Hezbollah's leadership was holding a meeting. On Saturday, the movement confirmed the death of its leader and vowed to continue the confrontation Israel.