Russia must streamline mechanisms for protecting rights of its investors abroad — Putin

MOSCOW, September. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the government and trade missions to streamline mechanisms for protecting the rights of Russian investors abroad.

"We are actively working within the Eurasian Economic Union and expanding the free trade zone with foreign partners. At the same time, many countries around the world are currently establishing a high level of tariff protection. Despite some progress, our companies in these countries continue to have problems finding buyers, organizing business negotiations, and obtaining marketing information," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council.

According to him, "mechanisms for protecting the rights and capital investments of Russian investors abroad have not been streamlined with all partners."

Putin called solving these issues "an important area of work of the government, the Russian Export Center, foreign trade missions, and the regions."