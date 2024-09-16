Lavrov hopes to discuss Moscow-Cairo strategic cooperation with Egyptian counterpart

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aaty the whole range of relations between the two countries, including comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership.

"I hope today we will have a good opportunity to discuss the full range of our bilateral relations in accordance with the treaty on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which came into force in 2021," the Russian minister said while opening the talks with the Egyptian foreign minister.

"Of course, we have a very rich agenda on topics related to international and regional issues, including the situation in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Libya, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa," Lavrov added.

He also congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as head of the Egyptian ministry.