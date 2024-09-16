ZNPP reporting growing number of threats from Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, September 16. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is reporting the growing number of threats to its infrastructure and the infrastructure of its satellite city of Energodar from Ukrainian troops, Yevgenia Yashina, a spokesperson for the ZNPP, said.

"Regrettably, we see that the number of threats from the Ukrainian army has increased. In April, Ukrainian troops delivered a series of strikes on facilities in the plant’s territory, including power units. In August, serious damage was done to a cooling tower by an explosion of a Ukrainian drone. This is an incomplete list. Energodar and its neighborhoods are also a target for Ukraine’s continuing attacks. The Kiev regime targets vital facilities and the nuclear plant," she said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to Yashina, ZNPP employees are sparing no effort to ensure the plant’s safe operation.

The territory of the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar residential quarters have been periodically coming under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops for more than two years. On August 11, a ZNPP cooling towed caught fire and burned down after a Ukrainian drone attack. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have examined the affected area twice.