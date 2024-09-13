Russia, Myanmar agree on bio-security coordination

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar held inter-agency consultations on biological security in Nay Pyi Taw and agreed to continue coordination in this field, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[The sides] exchanged their assessments of threats to regional and international biological security," the ministry said. "They touched upon bilateral cooperation in this area as well as upon the strengthening of the regime of the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons (BWC)".

The sides emphasized "the need for further close coordination and constructive interaction both bilaterally and on specialized multilateral floors, primarily within the BWC and the UN," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the consultations proved "the unanimity of "Russia’s and Myanmar’s attitudes to biological security issues.".