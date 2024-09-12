Putin notes pace of Russian-Indian strategic partnership’s development

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. The special strategic partnership between Russia and India is gaining momentum and developing at the pace agreed upon at the highest level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I remember well, have already spoken [about Russian-Indian relations] at our joint meeting, the visit of [India’s Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to Moscow, I must say that not only the visit itself was very successful, but also the work done as its result turned out to be extremely substantial, and it develops at the very pace the prime minister and I agreed on," Putin said at a meeting with Ajit Kumar Doval, national security adviser to India's prime minister.

He emphasized that the special strategic partnership between Russia and India is gaining momentum. "We are also pleased with India's successes in strengthening and building its statehood, in developing the economy under the leadership of the Indian prime minister," Putin said.

Security issues "have always been and remain our priorities," he noted. "And we are grateful for your visit to St. Petersburg, last year the meeting was held in Moscow, thank you for supporting this dialogue from the Indian side as well," the Russian president said.