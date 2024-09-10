Russia trying to get its national Trufanov released from Hamas captivity — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is sparing no effort to release Russian national Alexander Trufanov and a man from Donbass from Hamas’ captivity, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"I will soon contact the family of Alexander Trufanov, who is still held hostage, and several other people we want to be released, including our citizen, a man from Donbass. We are making vigorous efforts to get him and several other our friends from other countries, who are in the most difficult situation, released. Let us hope for an outcome we want," he told TASS.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the situation is very difficult, with Israel continuing its operation in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.