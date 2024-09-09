Russia says its battlegroup North inflicts up to 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup North repelled two counterattacks by Ukrainian air assault brigades over the past day, inflicting up to 150 casualties on the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"Two counterattacks by assault groups from Ukraine’s 80th and 82nd air assault brigades were repelled. The enemy lost up to 150 troops and two vehicles," the ministry said.

Battlegroup West

"The battlegroup West improved tactical positions and defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 14th mechanized, 3rd assault brigade, 1st National Guard brigade and 119th territorial defense brigade near Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry. Russian forces also repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian 53rd mechanized brigade. The enemy lost up to 620 servicemen," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military also lost a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six cars, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm howitzer, a UK-made FH-70 155 mm howitzer, a 155 mm Paladin howitzer, a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, two 122 mm 2S1 Gvozdika howitzers, three US-made 105-mm L-119 guns and three Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. In addition, six field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup South

"Units of the Battlegroup South have taken more advantageous positions and hit the manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 79th airborne and 56th motorized infantry brigades near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian assault groups. Ukraine’s army lost up to 490 troops," the ministry said.

Apart from that, Ukraine’s losses included nine automobiles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a Msta-B 152mm howitzer, two 152mm D-20 artillery systems, two D-30 1223mm howitzers, a US-made M119 105mm gun, and an electronic warfare station. "Three munitions depots were wiped out," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

"Following active and resolute actions, units from Battlegroup Center have liberated the village of Memrik in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"Units from Battlegroup Center have delivered a strike on formations from the Ukrainian army’s 142nd infantry and 71st jaeger brigades and the 109th territorial defense brigade in the vicinity of Kalinovo, Mikhaylovka, Rozovka and Druzhba in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Eight counterattacks by assault groups from the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger brigade and the National Guard’s 2nd and 14th brigades have been repelled," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy has lost up to 560 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 field gun and four 122mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroup East

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade, 105th territorial defense brigade and 21st National Guard brigade near the settlements of Zolotaya Niva and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said. "They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 72nd mechanized brigade."

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"The battlegroup Dnepr has defeated the Ukrainian 128th mountain assault brigade and the 39th coastal defense brigade near Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region, Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 75 troops, seven cars, a 152 mm D-20 gun, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, as well as two ammunition depots," the statement said.

Air Force and air defenses

"The Russian armed forces have hit the enemy’s personnel and military equipment in 148 areas," the ministry said.

Air defenses shot down two French-made guided aerial bombs Hammer, four HIMARS rockets of US manufacture and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 642 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,166 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,969 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,447 multiple launch rocket systems, 14,358 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,825 special military motor vehicles.