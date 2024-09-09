Putin may meet with BRICS representatives on security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with a group of high representatives of BRICS countries, including Indian Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, Doval "will be part of a group of high representatives of BRICS states overseeing security issues who will hold their meeting." Peskov recalled that the meeting will take place within the framework of Russia's BRICS chairmanship. "We do not rule out that the president will meet with the participants of this event," Peskov said, promising to provide further information on the Russian leader's schedule.

Earlier, India Today TV channel reported about Doval's arrival in Russia this week. He will take part in a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, which is scheduled for September 10-12 in St. Petersburg. The adviser will also hold bilateral meetings with Russian officials, during which he will continue to discuss issues raised at the India-Russia summit in Moscow in July. The TV channel said that Doval will also meet with representatives of China.

It is noted that the decision on Doval's visit to Russia was made during a telephone conversation between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27. Then the leaders discussed the development of the Russian-Indian special privileged strategic partnership and the conflict in Ukraine. The Indian prime minister presented his conclusions from his recent trip to Kiev and reiterated New Delhi's firm commitment to support an early, sustainable and peaceful settlement of the conflict.