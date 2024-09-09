Conditions in Russian hostage even better than in Ukrainian units — commander

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The conditions of Ukrainian troops held captive by Russia are even better than in Ukrainian units, they receive food and medical care, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

"[Ukrainian] prisoners of war are in conditions that are actually miles better than those they used to have while being in their units. And the second thing is that we fully provide the prisoners of war with food and everything they need, and they receive full medical care. So, everything is fine with them in this respect," he said.

Earlier, Alaudinov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces allowed Russian prisoners to call their relatives only if Kiev could get political benefits from it.