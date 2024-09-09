Russia expects Latin American representatives at BRICS summit, invitations sent — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia expects representatives of Latin American countries to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, and the corresponding invitations have already been sent, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin America Department Alexander Schetinin told Izvestiya.

"The corresponding invitations have been sent, the work is underway. We expect that representatives of a number of Latin American countries would attend the BRICS Summit, in addition to Brazil, which is already a BRICS member state," the diplomat noted.

The BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and joined by South Africa in 2011. In 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia joined the association. Russia presides over the BRICS this year; this year’s main event will be the summit in Kazan, which will take place on October 22-24.