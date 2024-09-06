Talks on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline continue — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. No final agreements have been reached on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline but talks are underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The pipeline was mentioned in the context of a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

"This is a megaproject. It is very complex. And, most importantly, this is a commercial project, and commercial negotiations are being held in order to implement it. Commercial talks are always held in a silent mode and are lengthy and thorough. This process is underway. No final agreements have been reached so far. Yet there is the political will of the two sides to continue dialogue on energy," the Kremlin official said.

He emphasized that all the terms under discussion are mutually beneficial. "It is impossible to strong-arm anyone here," Peskov noted.

The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is to run from the territory of Yamal peninsula and Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will be 50 bln cubic meters per year. In December, Moscow announced that Gazprom and China’s CNPC had reached the final agreement on the terms of construction of the gas pipeline. Survey work is underway to lay a section of the pipeline through Mongolia.

