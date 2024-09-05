Civilian dies as Belgorod Region’s Shebekino comes under Ukrainian artillery fire

BELGOROD, September 5. /TASS/. A civilian was killed as the Ukrainian military shelled Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"Shebekino has been shelled by the Ukrainian military. Unfortunately, we have one more tragedy: as a result of the strike a civilian was killed. The man died of wounds on the spot before the ambulance crew arrived. I am offering sincere condolences to his family and friends," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, artillery shells set fire to two private homes, two outbuildings and a warehouse on the premises of an industrial enterprise. Fire brigades are at work.

In 10 private homes windows were smashed. Fragments damaged roofs, facades and fences.

"The consequences are being clarified. The authorities and emergency response services are working on the site," Gladkov said.