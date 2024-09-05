Russia's sacred duty is to kick enemy out of Kursk Region, protect citizens — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Protecting Russia's border regions from Ukrainian attacks is a sacred duty of the Russian armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"When we talk about these issues, first of all we should think about people who are certainly going through serious trials and suffering from these terrorist acts. It is the sacred duty of the [Russian] armed forces to do everything to kick the enemy out of these territories and to reliably protect our citizens. And, of course, the whole country must do everything to support people," he emphasized.