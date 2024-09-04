Putin meets with Malaysian prime minister at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who arrived with a delegation to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), taking place in the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russky Island.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia-Malaysia relations have great potential, yet not fully utilized to date.

As noted in Ibrahim's statement ahead of the trip, the Malaysian prime minister intended to exchange opinion about the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East with the Russian president. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry noted that he would also discuss cooperation in tourism and astronautics, as well as express interest in joining BRICS.

Malaysian Ambassador to Moscow Cheong Lun Lai characterized the visit of the Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to Russia as evidence of deeper relations between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur.