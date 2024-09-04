Russia, China can find new areas of cooperation at Eastern Economic Forum — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that Moscow and Beijing will be able to find new areas of cooperation at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Putin pointed out at a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng that thanks to the two countries’ joint efforts, "relations between Russia and China have reached unprecedented heights." "I hope that we will be able to search for and find new areas for cooperation during our meeting today and our joint work at the Eastern Economic Forum tomorrow," Putin said. "We particularly attach great importance to cooperation between regions," he added.

The Russian leader expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending a representative delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum, which is being led by the vice president.