Ukrainian POW claims he was unaware of deployment to Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian serviceman Andrey Dolgy, who surrendered to Russian forces in the Kursk Region, said that he did not know where his commanders sent him.

"A clerk at the headquarters said that we will be sent on a three-day assignment. I thought we were just going to guard something, and that was it. I only realized we were in the Kursk Region two days after we had already arrived," he said in a video provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The captive added that due to major losses in the Ukrainian 82nd separate air assault brigade he was transferred there from another unit.

Before surrendering, the POW had been hiding from drones for a while. He did not offer any resistance when Russian troops arrived. "At drills, they told us that the Russians are evil and treat people poorly, but in reality, this is not true. The Russians treat captives very well," he added.