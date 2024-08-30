Ukrainians open return fire less frequently as they retreat — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been opening fire in response to Russian artillery shelling less frequently, which Russian artillerymen say may be because the enemy has been retreating, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"According to our artillerymen, the enemy has been opening return fire increasingly less frequently of late. They say this may be because Ukrainian troops have been unable to take new positions for counterbattery warfare as they have been retreating in the South Donetsk sector of the line of engagement every day," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian crews manning Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers have struck a column of Ukrainian vehicles in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added. The released video shows the enemy targets being wiped out.