Russia-India dialogue on Ukraine to be resumed after PM Modi’s visit to Kiev — MFA

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume peace talks on Ukraine with India after its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We highly appreciate Russian-Indian relations of especially privileged strategic partnership and view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev as an attempt to contribute to the political-diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis along with other countries that adhere to the non-engagement line," she pointed out. "We are ready to continue the dialogue on Ukraine with our Indian friends," Zakharova noted.

"In this regard we proceed from the fact that they are well aware of Russia’s stance which had repeatedly been brought to New Delhi at the highest levels," the diplomat added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kiev on August 23. It was the first-ever visit by the Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. He spent several hours in the city. At a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, he said that Moscow and Kiev should gather at the negotiating table and find a resolution to the crisis. The prime minister assured that India is ready to contribute to every effort for achieving peace.