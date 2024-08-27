Ukrainian troops attack 27 residential areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have launched 23 drones and more than 70 rounds of munitions at 27 towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, attacks with four unmanned aerial vehicles were carried out on the villages of Oktyabrsky, Belovskoye, Dragunskoye and Otradnoye. One motor vehicle burned down in the village of Otradnoye as a result of a kamikaze drone detonating," he wrote.

Three villages were attacked in the Borisovsky and Volokonovsky districts using 20 shells and a drone, with shrapnel damaging the fence of a private residence.

"Attacks with four drones have been carried out on the villages of Dolgoye, Kazinka and Novopetrovka, as well as on the Leonovka farmstead, in the Valuysky Municipal District. Two communication infrastructure facilities have been damaged," Gladkov said, adding that six villages in the Grayvoronsky District have been attacked with 17 rounds of munitions and four unmanned aerial vehicles, injuring three civilians. A private household was damaged.

According to the governor, 21 rounds of munitions and three drones were launched at four residential areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Two people sustained wounds. Three motor vehicles were damaged with one of them burning down, as well as one residential building and an electric power line.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, 16 rounds of munitions were fired during seven shelling attacks and seven drones were launched at the town of Shebekino and the villages of Maslova Pristan, Rzhevka, Nezhegol, Pervoye Tseplyaevo and Sereda. Six civilians sustained injuries in the shelling of the town of Shebekino," the governor said, adding that the attacks damaged 11 motor vehicles, 16 private households, two utility sheds, 13 apartment buildings, a social infrastructure facility, five commercial properties, an agricultural enterprise and an electric power line.