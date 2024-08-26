Iranian envoy meets with Russian presidential advisers

DUBAI, August 26. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has met with Russian presidential advisers Igor Levitin and Anton Kobyakov, voicing the Islamic republic's readiness to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia.

"At the meeting [with Igor Levitin], Jalali emphasized Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei]'s interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia. Despite the fact that the presidential election and the formation of the [new] cabinet temporarily suspended the implementation of the [North-South Transport Corridor] project, he added that under the new government, the work will noticeably accelerate," the report on the results of the Iranian ambassador's meeting with Levitin reads.

During the talks with Kobyakov, the parties paid special attention to the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Russia. The sides also discussed Iran's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, the Iranian embassy said.