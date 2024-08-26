No injuries as four homes damaged in drone attack on village in Russia’s Saratov Region

SARATOV, August 26. /TASS/. No one has been injured as four private homes were damaged as a result of a drone attack on the village of Pribrezhny outside Engels in Russia’s Volga Federal District, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the official said residential buildings in Saratov and Engels had been damaged in a drone attack.

"Four private homes were damaged in the village of Pribrezhny in the Engels municipality. No one was injured. Emergency response and administration teams are working to provide necessary assistance to locals," the governor said.