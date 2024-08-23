Russian army hits Kiev's reserves in Plavni, Primorskoye in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, August 23. /TASS/. Russian forces have carried out artillery and aviation strikes on Ukrainian military units near Plavni and Primorskoye on the shore of the Kakhovka water reservoir in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of Russian Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"In the Stepnogorsk area, frontline aviation and artillery hit the villages of Plavni and Primorskoye on the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir, where Ukrainian reserves, equipment and militants are being concentrated," Rogov said.

Plavni and Primorskoye are north of the town of Vasilievka.