Foreign Ministry to raise issue of Kiev’s crimes in Kursk Region at UN again — envoy

KURSK, August 22. /TASS/. The issue of Ukraine’s war crimes in the Kursk Region will be raised at the United Nations again and again, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Rodion Miroshnik has told a news briefing.

"Unequivocally yes," Miroshnik said, when asked whether Kursk would be discussed at the UN in the near future. First of all, there is the issue of crimes that are being committed. The violations of international humanitarian law. A great deal will depend on the evidence base that we will gather here through joint efforts to provide confirmed and absolutely verified data. We have great respect for our partners when it comes to the international agenda, and we are ready to share objective data that corresponds to reality," he said.

Miroshnik noted that Russia had already raised the question of such a discussion: the Foreign Ministry’s delegation was working constantly, the topic of Kursk has already been raised. At one of the meetings there was a whole set of questions devoted to the terrorist attack on the Kursk Region. Russia, he said, will exert every effort to ensure that the Kiev regime be punished "for every crime committed here."