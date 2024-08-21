Russian forces start eliminating Ukrainian troops near Belogorovka from several directions

LUGANSK, August 21. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their tactical position near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and started eliminating Ukrainian troops from several directions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After our forces improved their tactical position northwest of Belogorovka and Zolotaryovka, they got the opportunity to carry out strikes on the positions of Ukrainian militants from several directions at once. This made the operational situation much worse for Ukrainian commanders and the troops stationed in the area," he said.

Marochko also said that a group of Ukrainian service members was targeted during rotation near Belogorovka yesterday, with Russian forces attacking them from the north and the south at once. "In fact, this has put an end to troop rotations and the evacuation of wounded militants," the expert said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Belogorovka on May 20.