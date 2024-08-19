Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko meets his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko met with his Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, who arrived in Moscow to take part in a session of the intergovernmental commission on preparing regular meetings of the two heads of government, a spokesman for Chernyshenko’s secretariat told TASS.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomes his counterpart, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Moscow. Talks within the framework of the 28th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on preparing regular meetings of the Russian and Chinese heads of government will be held on August 19 and 20," he said.

Key topics on the meeting’s agenda will include trade-and-economic and financial cooperation, industrial development, cooperation in the areas of science and technology, transport, information technologies, agriculture, construction, outer space and satellite navigation.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on August 20-22. He will take part in the 29th regular meeting of the two countries prime ministers.