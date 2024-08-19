About 13,000 children leave border districts of Kursk Region

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. About 13,000 children have left the border and adjacent districts of the Kursk Region, the acting deputy governor, Viktor Karamyshev, has said on the RBC TV channel.

"There were 14,359 children in the nine municipalities - border districts and adjacent territories, 13,000 of them have left for other regions or other districts of Kursk Region," he said.

Karamyshev stressed that the main task of the authorities was to establish the whereabouts of each minor. The situation analysis center is making phone calls to all parents. Connection has been established with almost all of them, 2-3% are still to be contacted.