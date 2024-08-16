Situation in Kursk Region: elimination of Ukrainian mobile groups, HIMARS launchers

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk area have amounted up to 220 troops and 19 armored vehicles, the Russian defense ministry said.

Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of combat operations stand at up to 2,860 troops.

Here are key facts about the situation.

Situation in the region

- Russia’s Battlegroup North has repelled an attack toward Russky Porechny and Gordeyevka in the Kursk Region.

- Ukrainian mobile groups trying to advance deeper inside Russia’s territory were eliminated one kilometer west of Anastasyevka and 1.5 kilometer southeast of Kauchuk.

- Ukrainian troops and vehicles were hit near Alexandria, Snagosti, Mirny, Kazachya Loknya, Korenevo, Pleskhovo, and Pushkarny.

- Russian aircraft struck Ukrainian reserves, munitions and fuel depots nea Yuryevo, Khotneya, Vorozgba, Ivolzhanka, Zhuravka, and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Ukraine’s daily losses stand at up to 220 troops and 19 armored vehicles, including four tanks, eight armored infantry carriers and seven armored combat vehicles, as well as seven automobiles, three HIMARS launchers, two guided missile transporters, and two artillery systems.

- Ukraine’s overall losses over the period of combat operations include up to 2,860 troops, 41 tanks, 40 armored personnel carriers, 23 combat infantry carriers, 213 armored combat vehicles, 102 automobiles, four air defense systems, six multiple launch missile systems, including three HIMARS launchers, two guided missile transporters, 22 artillery systems, and three electronic warfare stations.

Statements by local authorities

- More than 140 civilians, including ten children, have been taken to hospitals after Ukraine’s attacks on the Kursk Region since August 6, according to Pavel Alimenko, the region’s acting deputy health minister.

- Local medical establishments have enough medicine, medical equipment and articles of daily necessity, he added.

- Medical teams of more than 400 people have arrived to the Kursk Region from other Russian regions.