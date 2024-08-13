Another Ukrainian false statement on ZNPP fire exposed within 24 hours — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Another false statement made by the Kiev regime on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) fire was exposed within 24 hours, with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission not having discovered any traces of burnt tires on the damaged cooling tower, Russian Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

The Ukrainian side has again placed responsibility for the station fire on Russia, he stressed: "It was particularly the Russian side that allegedly set lots of automobile tires aflame on the territory of the cooling tower."

"The IAEA’s information summary in no uncertain terms disproved the Ukrainian case, saying that when visiting the damaged cooling tower, the agency’s experts did not see any remnants of automobile tires," the envoy wrote on his Telegram channel. "Consequently, the Ukrainian false statement was exposed within 24 hours," he noted.