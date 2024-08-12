About 50-70% of residents of Russia’s borderline Shebekino leave town

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. About 50-70% of the residents of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region have left with social tensions among the population growing, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link during a meeting on the situation on the Russian border.

"According to our calculations, about 50-70% of the town of Shebekino have left the area. Social tensions in Shebekino are growing, most importantly, because we cannot provide any security guarantees," he said.

Gladkov said that the situation in Shebekino, with the population of 28,000, and 85,000 more in its environs, is "the most complex." "In 2024, almost 300 people were wounded, 36 people were killed," he added.