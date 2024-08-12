Russian forces repel over 20 Ukrainian counterattacks at LPR borders over week

LUGANSK, August 12. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled more than 20 attempts by the Ukrainian army to penetrate the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), eliminating over 9,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Here is an analysis of the special military operation at the LPR borders over the past week. On August 3-9, 2024, units of the Battlegroups North, South and West repelled 23 enemy counterattacks: a considerable decline in the enemy’s activity is observed. In the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 9,150 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," the expert said.

Over the reporting period, Russian troops also destroyed 19 tanks of the Ukrainian army, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 125 field artillery guns, two Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems, 20 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, 31 field ammunition depots and 270 various combat vehicles, he specified.