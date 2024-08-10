Putin offers condolences to Brazilian president over airliner crash in Sao Paulo

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following a passenger plane crash in the state of Sao Paulo.

"Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in the state of Sao Paulo. We share the grief of the friendly people of Brazil," he said in a telegram, published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader asked to convey his words of heartfelt sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones in this air disaster.

As Brazil’s G1 news portal reported earlier, an ATR-72 airliner, performing a domestic flight from Cascavel to Guarulhos with 57 passengers and four crew members onboard, crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in the state of Sao Paulo in the country’s southeast. There were no survivors The Brazilian president declared three nationwide days of mourning for those perished.