UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will convene an "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on August 13 to discuss crimes committed by the Kiev authorities, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN told TASS.

"An 'Arria formula' informal meeting of the UN Security Council members, themed ‘Crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions’, will be held on August 13," the mission said. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT).

Ukraine’s attack on the borderline Kursk Region is expected to be among the focal points at the meeting.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile warning has been repeatedly issued in region. As a result of artillery bombardments and attacks by Ukrainian troops at least five residents of the Kursk Region were killed, and more than 30 people, including nine children were injured. Thirty-four injured people, including five children, are being treated in hospitals. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The Defense Ministry has said that over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the Ukrainian forces’ advance and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 660 troops and 82 armored vehicles since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region.