Russian diplomat decries Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region as terrorism

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Tuesday’s Ukrainian attack on the borderline Russian region of Kursk is yet another terrorist attack against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"That was yet another terrorist attack that obviously targeted peaceful residents, civilians," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the number of those injured in a massive Ukrainian attack has risen to 28, the region’s chief consultant surgeon Andrey Loktionov told reporters.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive Ukrainian attack. Russian air defense systems downed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles and several rockets in the skies over the region as a Ukrainian attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Five people were killed in the attacks.