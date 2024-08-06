Russian border guards prevent Ukrainian infiltration in Kursk Region — acting governor

KURSK, August 6. /TASS/. Russian border guards have prevented a Ukrainian attempt to break through the state border in the Kursk Region, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Reports have been coming from the Sudzha and Korenevo districts today about attempts by Ukrainian forces to infiltrate into the Kursk Region. Border guard troops of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Armed Forces have thwarted [Ukrainian] infiltration attempts," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Smirnov also advised social media users to disregard potential bogus stories alleging enemy infiltration into the borderline Russian region in the next few hours.