Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Many Ukrainian long-haul truckers making international trips refuse to return home for fear of being sent to the frontline to fight, Artyom Shevchenko, who left Ukraine for Russia, told TASS.

"That’s a classic case. They cross the border, leave the truck behind and call their boss to say they won’t be returning so someone will have to come for the truck," Shevchencko said.

He added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers.

"I have never heard anyone say they wanted all this (military activities - TASS) to continue. Everyone wants to live their lives and men are certainly trying to leave the country. Everyone hates the government," Shevechenko added.