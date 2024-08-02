Diplomat slams Ukrainian attack on Donetsk market ‘terrorist attack against civilians’

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on a market in the west of Donetsk is a Kiev regime’s terrorist attack against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A targeted strike. On people. From year to year, the Kiev regime carries out terrorist attacks against civilians. And this is the terrorism Washington gives money and equipment for, making from year to year statements about ‘human rights and the fight against terrorism'," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

She emphasized that "human rights activists" will be silent again. "And again representatives of the secretariats of international organizations will duck into inarticulate papers. And again ‘experts’ will not determine the direction of the strike," Zakharova added.

"For me, our people on the front lines are the real human rights defenders. They truly, at the cost of their own lives defend the right to life," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack a market in the west of Donetsk, injuring six people. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC), the enemy dropped an explosive object from a drone in the area at 8:50 a.m. Moscow time [5:50 a.m. GMT].