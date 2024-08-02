Ukrainian forces drop munition into crowd at Donetsk market, several injured — eyewitness

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack a market in the west of Donetsk, injuring six people, an eyewitness told reporters.

"Almost no one heard it (the drone - TASS). It (the munition) was dropped: six people were injured, two of them seriously. No one even noticed when it went up. Drones fly a lot. To be honest, we didn't see what kind of drone it was, but it was a grenade. They threw a grenade because when these kamikaze drones come, the explosions are much stronger. And there was a crowd here, they just threw it into the crowd," she said, adding that people in the market had leg and head injuries.

She also said that the Ukrainian armed forces carry out shelling and drone attacks every day.

"It's scary, there are a lot of drones, because of this it's very scary. Well, and cassettes on Mikhailovka (the Staromikhailovka settlement - TASS) - that's the worst," another Donetsk resident said.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC), the enemy dropped an explosive object from a drone in the area at 8:50 a.m. Moscow time [5:50 a.m. GMT].