MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin chose not to comment on reports about a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"At this moment, we can not say anything about this topic," the spokesman said when asked to confirm or deny reports of the Turkish TV channel NTV about the exchange held at the airport of Ankara.

Earlier, NTV reported that Russia and the US had swapped 26 prisoners at Ankara’s airport, airing the exchange live.