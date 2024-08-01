Ukrainian authorities can be talked to but not trusted — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. It is possible to talk to the Kiev regime, but it is impossible to trust any of Ukraine’s current rulers, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"None of those whom we see as representatives of the Kiev regime. No. Probably, it is possible to talk to them, but it is impossible to trust them. It is absolutely obvious. We hear inarticulate speculations about the possibility of negotiations, but no specifics follow. Besides, from the legal point of view, Vladimir Zelensky lost his legitimacy several months ago," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out in response to a related question.

In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the deepest legal assessment of the current state of affairs in Kiev.

"The Westerners ignore this completely. They do not want to get into such legal nuances, but these are obvious. We proceed from this," Peskov added.

"But again - this cannot be an obstruction to starting serious negotiations that would help us and allow us to fulfill those tasks which were set initially before the special military operation," he stressed.