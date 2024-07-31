Russia appreciates Indonesia’s efforts on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia highly values Indonesia’s efforts on settling the Ukrainian crisis but so far does not see any reciprocal actions on the part of Ukraine to resolve the conflict diplomatically, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He stressed that Indonesia’s role is "growing significantly nowadays." "Russia is open to all initiatives, Russia is open to the diplomatic way of settling, but, unfortunately, we see that currently there is no such reciprocity from the Ukrainian side," the Kremlin official said, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. "However, we highly appreciate these efforts by Ukrainian partners," Peskov added.

In June 2023, Prabowo presented Jakarta’s initiative for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis in an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.